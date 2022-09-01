Lex Luger Is Proud Of His Reign As US Champion

Lex Luger has a number of accomplishments from his in-ring career, but he says he’s particularly proud of his record-setting run as NWA United States Champion. Luger held the title for 523 days from May of 1989 through to October of 1990, and also has the most total days as the champion at 950. Speaking with Highspots during a Sign It Live virtual signing session, Luger talked about how much those records mean to him in terms of his career.

“It’s one of my first really big titles I won and have the longest reign accumulatively and then the longest-running reign at 500 something days, pretty special,” Luger said (per Wrestling Inc). “I’ve got this one at home, perfect.”

Most of Luger’s 950 days as champion came as he traded the title back and forth with other contenders in the late ’80s through 1990. From July of 1987 through July of 1991, he held the title for a total of 947 days, with his final three days as champion coming in a short reign in 1998.