– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 inductee Lex Luger asked if there was an update regarding who will induct him at this year’s ceremony. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Lex Luger on who will induct him: “They were asking me about who could induct me and I said, obviously, DDP has been working with me so much in the past and I’d love for him to be out there, but I go, ‘have you ever had two guys out there for somebody?’ They can spot me, so if I try walking and I start to fall, I can have my two best buddies spot me on my shoulders. There is your money shot. Sting on one side, Dallas on the other making sure I don’t fall.”

On how long he plans to be on stage: “I’m a brevity speaker, so I’ll only be up there for a few minutes speaking from the heart with gratitude and thanks. To have both those guys there, I ran it by WWE guys, Triple H’s right hand man, ‘Oh, I know what you’re going to ask. I’ll have to run that up the flag pole. I don’t know.’ I haven’t had an answer back. Obviously, maybe selfishly, I think it’d be great for the fans, too.”

On why it would be classy to allow them up there: “I just think it would be a classy thing to allow them up there. WWE may allow them up there, but he’d also have to have permission from Tony Khan and AEW. There is a lot of moving parts there. Ideally, obviously, I would love to see both of those guys up there with me. That would be huge for me and be special for the fans.”

Lex Luger will be inducted in this year’s Hall of Fame class along with Tripel H, Michelle McCool, and The Natural Disasters. The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 18 at the BleauLive Theater in Fontainebleau Las Vegas.