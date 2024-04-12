Lex Luger On Being At Sting’s Last Match, Says WWE Allowed Him To Attend

Lex Luger is grateful to WWE for allowing him to be at Sting’s last match at AEW Revolution. Sting competed in his final match at the March PPV and Luger was among those of Sting’s longtime friends and colleagues who attended the show. He spoke on his Lex Expressed podcast about being at the show, and you can see a couple highlights below (per Fightful):

On being at the show: “Oh, man, I had such a great time. I know he did. His family was all there in the back and I hadn’t seen his daughter Gracie for such a long time. It was just a wonderful night. I thought that did a great job with [his sons] coming out dressed up like him with the surfer Sting and the Wolfpack Sting.

“It was really fun to be there. I got to actually go out in the crowd. I couldn’t get on camera, obviously because I’m under contract with WWE, but they said we could be there as long as we’re not on camera, which I thought was classy by WWE for us guys. AEW did a good job of keeping us out there. We could actually watch and watch without us being on camera.”

On the crowd reaction to the match: “The crowd response for his last match, they stayed with it. That crowd, sometimes towards the end of the night, no matter how big the last match is, the proud to lose their energy a little bit, but they were up for it. It was phenomenal. A+. Gold star.”