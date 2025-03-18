– Former AEW and ROH wrestler Leyla Hirsch announced that she will be back on the independent scene after taking some time off. She wrote the following announcement on her social media:

“After taking some time to reflect and recharge, I’m beyond excited to announce that I’m BACK on the independent wrestling scene! I’ve missed the rush, the fans, and the adrenaline that comes with stepping into that ring. I’m ready to bring the passion and the performance that you know and love! Now accepting bookings!”

As previously reported, Leyla Hirsch recently parted ways with AEW, and she recently became a free agent earlier this month.