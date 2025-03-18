wrestling / News

Leyla Hirsch Announces Return to Indie Wrestling Scene, Accepting Bookings

March 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Leyla Hirsch AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Former AEW and ROH wrestler Leyla Hirsch announced that she will be back on the independent scene after taking some time off. She wrote the following announcement on her social media:

“After taking some time to reflect and recharge, I’m beyond excited to announce that I’m BACK on the independent wrestling scene! I’ve missed the rush, the fans, and the adrenaline that comes with stepping into that ring. I’m ready to bring the passion and the performance that you know and love! Now accepting bookings!”

As previously reported, Leyla Hirsch recently parted ways with AEW, and she recently became a free agent earlier this month.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Leyla Hirsch, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading