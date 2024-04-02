wrestling / News
Lil Wayne To Appear At WrestleMania 40, Will Debut New Song
April 1, 2024 | Posted by
Lil Wayne is set to premiere his latest track at WrestleMania 40. The hip-hop star appeared on Monday night’s episode of Raw and accepted an invite from Jay Uso to be at the PPV, and said he will premiere his new single at the show.
As of now, it’s not clear if Wayne will perform the song live at the show, which airs Saturday and Sunday on Peacock and WWE Network.
BREAKING: @LilTunechi will be at #WrestleMania XL this weekend! pic.twitter.com/gvpjVgO7PH
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2024
