wrestling / News

Lil Wayne To Appear At WrestleMania 40, Will Debut New Song

April 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lil Wayne WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Lil Wayne is set to premiere his latest track at WrestleMania 40. The hip-hop star appeared on Monday night’s episode of Raw and accepted an invite from Jay Uso to be at the PPV, and said he will premiere his new single at the show.

As of now, it’s not clear if Wayne will perform the song live at the show, which airs Saturday and Sunday on Peacock and WWE Network.

Lil Wayne, Wrestlemania 40

