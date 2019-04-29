Lilian Garcia Joins Professional Fighters League as In-Cage Announcer

– Lilian Garcia is now an in-cage announcer for Professional Fighters League. The PFL announced on Monday that the WWE alumna has signed a deal with the promotion to announce their fights going forward.

“The built-up energy and anticipation in that moment when fighters enter the cage for combat is unmatched, and we needed a talent who could rise to the occasion,” said George Greenberg, Executive Producer of the PFL. “We are thrilled to welcome Lilian Garcia to the PFL family, her legendary voice will introduce our roster of top fighters from around the world and set the stage for thrilling, action-packed, Thursday Night fights.”

“I’m looking forward to stepping in the cage and getting back to introducing fighters to the masses, something I truly love and have missed,” said Garcia. “What I find most intriguing about the PFL is that every fight matters. Each fighter enters the cage knowing they are competing for a shot at a title and million-dollar prize. There is so much drama surrounding that moment, and I’m honored to help bring it to life for fans in the arena and watching at home.”

The announcement also noted, “Starting May 9, Thursday night is PFL MMA night. Every PFL event will air across ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+, — the leading multi-sport streaming service, in addition to TSN in Canada, and leading local broadcasters in 130 countries around the world.”