Limitless Wrestling Cancels Fresh Blood Show After Mass Shooting In Maine

Limitless Wrestling has cancelled their scheduled Fresh Blood event in Maine for this weekend following the mass shooting in the state. The company’s show was set for Yarmouth, Maine tomorrow night, but the company announced that they were cancelling the event following the shooting in Lewiston that resulted in 18 people being killed and another 13 being wounded. As CNN notes, the shooter is still at large and as a result, Limitless has cancelled the show over safety concerns.

The announcement reads:

LIMITLESS FRESH BLOOD EVENT CANCELED DUE TO SAFETY CONCERNS

This Saturday’s Limitless Wrestling Fresh Blood event has been canceled due to public safety concerns following the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, of which the alleged gunman has yet to be found as of this writing.

Both the Yarmouth, Maine, police department and American Veterans Hall have asked us to postpone for the safety of all talent, staff & fans.

All Fresh Blood ’23 tickets will be transferred to our final event of the year on Saturday, December 16th in Yarmouth. You will be sent new tickets via mail to use for 12/16. If you’d like a refund, please contact us directly.

We will recover from this. If you would like to support those directly impacted by the Lewiston tragedies, a Mass Shootings Victims’ Fund has been launched.