Limitless Wrestling No Control Results 11.30.18: LAX Wins in Main Event

– Here are results for last night’s Limitless Wrestling No Control event, courtesy of PWInsider. The card featured LAX vs. Brody King and JT Dunn in the main event.

MATCH ONE: Ace Romero v. Darby Allin

Good cat and mouse opener. Both guys worked extremely hard and took huge risks. Romero had a busted nose for his trouble. While I liked it, I thought Romero bumped too much for Allin on moves he shouldn’t have. That aside, it was a good opener and I prefer this Romero to the old one who would just do big spots.

WINNER: Ace Romero

MATCH TWO: DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) v. Kevin Blackwood & Harlow O’Hara

This one was bell-to-bell non-stop action. The crowd was enjoying it. They didn’t tell a story at all as it was pretty much Lucha rules with no tags or 5 count being enforced and it was all spots. If you’re into seeing GIFs after the fact, this match is for you. It was a lot to remember, so kudos to them for working hard and remembering it all without any major screw-ups. Blackwood & O’Hara got the win with double knees. We’ll see if them doing all of these wild spots kills the crowd throughout the show.

WINNERS: Kevin Blackwood & Harlow O’Hara

MATCH THREE: Ashley Vox v. “Retrosexual” Anthony Greene (with the Platinum Hunnies)

I liked this match. They told a good story in regards to AG being the overwhelming heel building toward Vox’s comeback. I thought they did too much in regards to the style of offense while trading nearfalls, but when they needed to get the crowd invested they did. Vox ended up getting the upset submission win, which got a huge reaction, so well done for that.

After the match, Kris Statlander came out and said she stole Vox’s moment. She then told Vox that she would never beat her and called her a bitch. Vox ended up chasing Statlander off.

WINNER: Ashley Vox

MATCH FOUR: The Shooting Gallery (Daniel Garcia & Brandon Thurston) v. The Thick Boys (Jay Freddie & John Silver)

Decent, hard hitting tag team match. Pretty simple story with Shooting Gallery working over Freddie for a lot of the match before Silver tagged in and it all broke down. The Maine crowd loves the Thick Boys, so they got a good reaction. Shooting Gallery got the win with a combo Argentine Backbreaker after Puf, who was dressed in Holiday attire at ringside with the Thick Boys, ended up distracting them by offering them hard ciders. I could have done without that.

WINNERS: The Shooting Gallery

MATCH FIVE: Josh Briggs v. Chris Dickinson

Another good, hard hitting match. Briggs sold his knee while Dickinson chopped away with hard kicks. Briggs hit the M5 but didn’t have all of it because of his knees, so Dickinson kicked out. Dickinson ended up getting the win with an STF. I liked this one.

WINNER: Chris Dickinson

INTERMISSION

MATCH SIX: Christian Casanova (with Stokely Hathaway) v. DJZ

Match was alright. The finish was bad. I like both guys and Casanova has improved a lot over the last couple of years. This was a nice blend of athleticism and the occasional Stokely interference to get heel heat.

The finish saw the ref get bumped. Casanova pulled out the chain he uses to win matches when Kevin Blackwood, who Casanova beat with a chain at the last Limitless show, came out and stopped Casanova. That allowed DJZ to hit his spinning DDT. He then covered Casanova for approximately twenty seconds before the ref, who was selling, slid over and made a very slow three count for the win. It made Casanova look horrible.

After the match, Stokely took the mic and challenged Blackwood and O’Hara to a tag match on January 11 against Casanova and Austin Theory. If Blackwood loses, he has to get a Dream Team tattoo on his arm. I like that as an idea a lot.

WINNER: DJZ

MATCH SEVEN: Six-Way Scramble – “Top Shelf” Troy Nelson v. Puf v. KTB v. Bear Bronson v. Brandon Kirk v. Brett Domino

The story here was Domino was receiving an opportunity after feeling as though he was being held back.

This match wasn’t good. It was a typical indy scramble where everyone did a bunch of contrived stuff with a Tower of Doom spot thrown in. With that being said, the crowd was eating it up, so what do I know? Domino, Puf and Nelson did comedy, Kirk and Bronson did a spot where they staple gunned each other’s heads, then had referee Kevin Quinn staple gun Kirk’s head, and then chairs were involved, too. Puf got the win with the Low Down.

WINNER: Puf

MATCH EIGHT: Penelope Ford v. Kris Statlander

Things were going okay, and ended up being decent overall, but a couple of botched spots slowed it down a little. Not the end of the world. Ford did a good job selling, while Statlander was okay as a heel. She had the character down, but as far as command and believability in her offense, she has some work to do. Statlander got the win with an Electric Chair Face Drop. After the match, Vox hit the ring and attacked. They did a pull apart which was good and got a great crowd reaction.

After the match, Statlander said on January 11, they are going to have a non-sanctioned, no disqualification match. Not sure how it’s non-sanctioned, but okay.

WINNER: Kris Statlander

MATCH NINE: Lucha Rules – The Maine State Posse (Danger Kid, Aiden Aggro & Alexander Lee) v. Green Ant, Thief Ant & Travis Huckabee

Lots and lots and lots and lots and lots of moves in this one. The story was Huckabee and the Ants don’t get along and they were arguing all match. Huckabee ate the pin after a triple team combo from MSP. Not much to this one.

WINNERS: The Maine State Posse

MATCH TEN: LAX (Santana & Ortiz) vs. Brody King & JT Dunn w/ MJF

This was originally Dunn and MJF, who are known as KINGS, but after MJF’s injury, Dunn brought in King as his partner.

As usual, LAX was tremendous. There’s a reason why they’re one of the most in demand teams in wrestling. Dunn and King did their best as heels, but they did a few too cool moves for me. Dunn way less than King. King ended up doing a wild double Lucha-style Old School, as well as a Tope Con Hilo to the floor that got a huge reaction. It made a little more sense after the match when they argued and King pushed them and stormed off, but still, it was too much as a heel. LAX got the win.

After the match, Ace Romero came out to fufill his promise to take out Dunn and MJF. Romero was reminded that he was outnumbered. Anthony Greene came out and teased joining KINGS, but instead, he superkicked Dunn to a monster reaction. He said he would love to team with Romero one more time. Solid ending.

WINNERS: LAX

Overall, this was a fun show. There was obviously stuff that I wasn’t big on, but the crowd was really enjoying themselves and it made for a tremendous atmosphere. If you’re ever in the area, Limitless is always worth checking out.