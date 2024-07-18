– Going Ringside interviewed former WWE President Linda McMahon, who is in attendance at the Republican National Convention this week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. McMahon currently serves as the Chair of the America First Policy Institute. It was a think tank founded in 2021 to promote the public policy agenda for former United States President and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump, who is currently running for the office again.

During the chat, Going Ringside’s Scott Johnson asked about how her family is doing in light of the recent events that have happened in the last year. McMahon stated, “We’re all doing great. Thank you. Doing great. Thank you.”

Linda McMahon also served in President Trump’s cabinet as the administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA). She spoke on being called by Trump to join his cabinet, stating, “A call came from Trump Tower after he was the president elect, and I went up to talk to him. He said, ‘Look. I’ve got a novel idea. I want somebody to run the small business administration who’s actually run a business and actually understands what it’s like for business people who are starting up what it is that impacts them positively, negatively,’ and he said, ‘I’d like you to consider doing it.”

When asked if politics is like wrestling, Linda McMahon responded, “Clearly there, we don’t have a ring that we’re working in, but I’m really happy to be able to to work now with AFPI. I’m the chair of the America First Policy Institute, so we’re drafting policy. We have a sister C4 organization, America First Works, that’s what they’re talking about on the stage right now, which is about canvasing canvasing voters, targeting voters, talking to them, and bringing this election home for Donald J. Trump.”

Linda McMahon’s husband, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, is currently under federal criminal investigation for the allegations made against him by former WWE employee Janel Grant. Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon, WWE, and former executive John Laurinaitis earlier this year, alleging claims of sexual assault and sexual trafficking. Vince McMahon resigned from his post as post as executive chairman of the board for WWE parent company TKO not long after the lawsuit became public.

Linda and Vince McMahon are technically still married. However, it’s been rumored that they haven’t been together as a couple for a while. However, it appears that Vince McMahon is still keeping in close contact with Donald Trump, much like his wife. It was reported earlier in April by NBC News that McMahon has remained in contact with the former president since leaving WWE and TKO.

