Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Collision: Willow Nightingale Battles Kris Statlander

May 8, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision 5-8-25 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Collision tonight on TBS and MAX, as the build continues for Double or Nothing. The lineup includes:

* Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander
* Anthony Bowens vs. Lee Johnson
* Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico
* Daniel Garcia vs. Cash Wheeler OR Dax Harwood

