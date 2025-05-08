wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Collision: Willow Nightingale Battles Kris Statlander
May 8, 2025 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Collision tonight on TBS and MAX, as the build continues for Double or Nothing. The lineup includes:
* Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander
* Anthony Bowens vs. Lee Johnson
* Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico
* Daniel Garcia vs. Cash Wheeler OR Dax Harwood
