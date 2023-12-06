Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which includes several title matches and more. The lineup features:

* AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland

* AEW Women’s Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Skye Blue

* AEW Continental Classic: Jay White (1-1-0) vs. Jay Lethal (0-2-0)

* AEW Continental Classic: Jon Moxley (2-0-0) vs. Rush (1-1-0)

* AEW Continental Classic: Swerve Strickland (2-0-0) vs. Mark Briscoe (0-2-0)

* MJF & Samoa Joe vs. The Devil’s Masked Men

* TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz to introduce Toni Storm