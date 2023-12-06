wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage
December 6, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which includes several title matches and more. The lineup features:
* AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland
* AEW Women’s Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Skye Blue
* AEW Continental Classic: Jay White (1-1-0) vs. Jay Lethal (0-2-0)
* AEW Continental Classic: Jon Moxley (2-0-0) vs. Rush (1-1-0)
* AEW Continental Classic: Swerve Strickland (2-0-0) vs. Mark Briscoe (0-2-0)
* MJF & Samoa Joe vs. The Devil’s Masked Men
* TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz to introduce Toni Storm
More Trending Stories
- Possible Reason Why Jey Uso’s ‘Yeet’ Was Blurred On Last Night’s WWE Raw
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Rumored Interest in Signing Kazuchika Okada
- Chris Jericho on First Five Years in AEW, Vince McMahon Stepping Aside, & CM Punk Returning to WWE
- Kevin Nash Addresses Bryan Danielson Being on Disciplinary Committee That Ruled on CM Punk’s AEW Firing