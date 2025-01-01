Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Fight For the Fallen

All Elite Wrestling will present the Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS and MAX. The lineup includes:

* Adam Copeland & FTR vs. Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & PAC

* Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page

* Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin vs. The Acclaimed

* Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter

* Jeff Jarrett has an announcement