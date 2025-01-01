wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Fight For the Fallen

January 1, 2025
AEW Fight for the Fallen Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present the Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS and MAX. The lineup includes:

* Adam Copeland & FTR vs. Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & PAC
* Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page
* Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin vs. The Acclaimed
* Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter
* Jeff Jarrett has an announcement

