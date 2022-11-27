wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Big Time Wrestling Show: Ricky Steamboat Returns To Ring, More

November 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big Time Wrestling Image Credit: Big Time Wrestling

Ricky Steamboat returns to the ring at tonight’s Big Time Wrestling show, and the final card is online. You can see the card below for the Raleigh, North Carolina show, which airs on FITE TV:

* Ricky Steamboat & FTR vs. Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & TBA

* The Briscoes vs. The Rock N’ Roll Express

* Matt Hardy vs. Crowbar

* Jimmy Valiant’s Boogie Woogie Jam Invitational Battle Royal: Competitors TBA

Also appearing: Lex Luger, Teddy Long, The Steiners, Kane, More

