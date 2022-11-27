wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Big Time Wrestling Show: Ricky Steamboat Returns To Ring, More
November 27, 2022 | Posted by
Ricky Steamboat returns to the ring at tonight’s Big Time Wrestling show, and the final card is online. You can see the card below for the Raleigh, North Carolina show, which airs on FITE TV:
* Ricky Steamboat & FTR vs. Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & TBA
* The Briscoes vs. The Rock N’ Roll Express
* Matt Hardy vs. Crowbar
* Jimmy Valiant’s Boogie Woogie Jam Invitational Battle Royal: Competitors TBA
Also appearing: Lex Luger, Teddy Long, The Steiners, Kane, More
