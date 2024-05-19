Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Block: Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock On WWE Rivals, More

A&E’s WWE programming block tonight includes a new episode of WWE Rivals and more. The weekly Sunday block features the following:

4:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Roman Reigns

6:00 PM: WWE Rivals: Jake Roberts vs. Randy Savage

7:00 PM: WWE Rivals: Ric Flair vs. Dusty Rhodes

8:00 PM: WWE Rivals: Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock (Premiere)

“This rivalry between two icons is easily regarded as one the greatest spectacles in WWE history. After a long run at WCW, Hogan returned to the WWE in 2002 and immediately engaged in a confrontation with megastar, The Rock. What transpired was a dream match at WrestleMania 18, where The Rock competed against his childhood idol, Hulk Hogan on the grandest stage of them all.”

9:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Final Match (Premiere)

“With the opportunity to end his career where it began in Dallas, Texas, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is lured out of retirement to compete in one last match, against Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania 38 from AT&T Stadium. Surrounded by uncertainty and the fear of tarnishing his Hall of Fame legacy, Steve Austin prepares for one final performance, more than 19 years after retiring from active in-ring competition. ”

11:04 PM: WWE Rivals: Undertaker vs. Randy Orton