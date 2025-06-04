Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest

All Elite Wrestling will present AEW Fyter Fest tonight on TBS and MAX, a four-hour special that includes Dynamite and Collision. The lineup includes:

* AEW International Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Mascara Dorada vs. Brody King vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* FTR vs. Atlantis Jr. & Templario

* Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Skye Blue & Julia Hart (Mercedes Mone on commentary)

* Mark Briscoe vs. Jon Moxley

* RUSH, The Beast Mortos & Dralistico vs. Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey & Komander

* Thekla vs. TBD

* We’ll hear from the Hurt Syndicate