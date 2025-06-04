wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest
June 4, 2025 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present AEW Fyter Fest tonight on TBS and MAX, a four-hour special that includes Dynamite and Collision. The lineup includes:
* AEW International Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Mascara Dorada vs. Brody King vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* FTR vs. Atlantis Jr. & Templario
* Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Skye Blue & Julia Hart (Mercedes Mone on commentary)
* Mark Briscoe vs. Jon Moxley
* RUSH, The Beast Mortos & Dralistico vs. Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey & Komander
* Thekla vs. TBD
* We’ll hear from the Hurt Syndicate