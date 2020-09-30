Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite

The Wednesday Night War continues tonight with brand new episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite, with the former preparing for a PPV this weekend. NXT will feature:

* Shawn Michaels moderates a face-to-face between Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly

* Damian Priest & Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae & Johnny Gargano

* Winner’s Team Gets NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Danny Burch vs. Roderick Strong

* Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai

Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite will include:

* Jon Moxley vs. An opponent of Eddie Kingston’s choosing

* Cody responds to Brodie Lee’s challenge

* AEW World Tag Team Title Match – 20 Min. Time Limit: FTR (c) vs. SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian)

* Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks

* Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy

* Orange Cassidy vs. 10 of the Dark Order

* Britt Baker makes in-ring return