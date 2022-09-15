Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with No Surrender 2008, which included the following:

* Three Ways To Glory Match for TNA World Title: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Christian Cage vs. Kurt Angle

* MMA Rules Match: AJ Styles vs. Frank Trigg

* TNA World Tag Team Championship: Beer Money (c) vs. LAX

* Ladder of Love Match for SoCal Val: Jay Lethal vs. Sonjay Dutt

* TNA Knockouts Championship: Taylor Wilde (c) vs. Angelina Love

* TNA X Division Championship: Petey Williams (c) vs. Sheik Abdul Bashir vs. Consequences Creed

* Falls Count Anywhere: Awesome Kong vs. ODB

* Abyss & Matt Morgan vs. Team 3D

* Curry Man, Shark Boy & Super Eric vs. The Rock n’ Rave Infection

At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at PCO vs. Jonah.

At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:

* The OGK vs. Josh Alexander & Rich Swann

* The Good Brothers vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* Mike Bailey vs. Mascara Dorada

* Steve Maclin & Moose vs. Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus

* Killer Kelly vs. Alisha Edwards

* Mickie James vs. Hyan

There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of last week’s Impact in 60, covering Jay White, airs at 3 AM.