wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with No Surrender 2008, which included the following:
* Three Ways To Glory Match for TNA World Title: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Christian Cage vs. Kurt Angle
* MMA Rules Match: AJ Styles vs. Frank Trigg
* TNA World Tag Team Championship: Beer Money (c) vs. LAX
* Ladder of Love Match for SoCal Val: Jay Lethal vs. Sonjay Dutt
* TNA Knockouts Championship: Taylor Wilde (c) vs. Angelina Love
* TNA X Division Championship: Petey Williams (c) vs. Sheik Abdul Bashir vs. Consequences Creed
* Falls Count Anywhere: Awesome Kong vs. ODB
* Abyss & Matt Morgan vs. Team 3D
* Curry Man, Shark Boy & Super Eric vs. The Rock n’ Rave Infection
At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at PCO vs. Jonah.
At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:
* The OGK vs. Josh Alexander & Rich Swann
* The Good Brothers vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* Mike Bailey vs. Mascara Dorada
* Steve Maclin & Moose vs. Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus
* Killer Kelly vs. Alisha Edwards
* Mickie James vs. Hyan
There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of last week’s Impact in 60, covering Jay White, airs at 3 AM.
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg Critiques CM Punk’s Mentality for the Business, Says Punk Was Disrespectful to Him in WWE
- Roman Reigns On Blanking During His 2017 Promo Battle with John Cena, Ad-Libbing In Promos
- Freddie Prinze Jr. On Why The Younger Generation in AEW Has Clashed With CM Punk
- Ted DiBiase Recalls His First Meeting with Vince McMahon & Million Dollar Man Pitch, Asking Terry Funk For Advice On Joining WWE