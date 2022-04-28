Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW on Roku, NJPW on AXS

NJPW airs its weekly programming on Roku and AXS TV tonight, and the lineup for both is available. Tonight’s NJPW stream on Roku will feature the following matches from 2021 Wrestle Grand Slam, as noted in the below video:

* I Quit Match: Toru Yano vs. Chase Owens

* Kota Ibushi vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Meanwhile, NJPW on AXS will feature the New Japan Cup 2022 Final match between Zack Sabre Jr. and Tetsuya Naito.

NJPW on Roku streams starting at 5 PM ET, while NJPW on AXS airs at 10 PM ET after Impact Wrestling.