wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

September 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown has a three-match card announced thus far. The episode will air tonight on FOX from Winnipeg, Manitoba with the following matches set:

* Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet & Madcap Moss
* Bayley vs. Shotzi
* Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading