wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
September 30, 2022 | Posted by
Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown has a three-match card announced thus far. The episode will air tonight on FOX from Winnipeg, Manitoba with the following matches set:
* Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet & Madcap Moss
* Bayley vs. Shotzi
* Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on When WWE Will Reveal the White Rabbit
- Bayley On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Her Relationship With Triple H
- Goldberg Names Big Show As His Toughest Jackhammer, Recalls Facing Show During WCW House Shows
- Mick Foley on Why CM Punk’s Comments Following AEW All Out Were ‘Disastrous’ for Tony Khan