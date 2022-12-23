Lineup Revealed For This Week’s NXT Level Up

The matches are set for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. WWE announced the following card for Friday’s show, which airs on Peacock and WWE Network

* Hank Walker vs. Trick Williams

* Myles Borne vs. Charlie Dempsey

* Sol Ruca vs. Dani Palmer

The full preview reads:

Walker and Williams to match wits and fists on NXT Level Up

An incredible episode of NXT Level Up will feature Hank Walker and Trick Williams trading haymakers, Myles Borne and Charlie Dempsey each looking for a statement win, and Sol Ruca colliding with Dani Palmer.

Friday night’s main event will not be for the faint of heart, as Walker and Williams seemed destined to pulverize one another in search of a critical win.

Trash talk, vicious strikes and ring-shaking maneuvers are a near certainty in a heated clash between two of the most promising young Superstars in WWE.

And in a collision between two technically proficient grapplers, the enthusiastic Borne will have his hands full in a battle with the deadly serious Dempsey.

Something has to give, as Borne has won three of his last five matches on WWE’s newest brand, while Dempsey has earned victory in each of his last two bouts.

Ruca, who recently went viral with a jaw-dropping aerial maneuver to seal her win against Valentina Feroz, looks to prove it wasn’t a fluke against Palmer, an impressive rookie who fell short against Thea Hail in her debut.

Check out an amazing edition of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!