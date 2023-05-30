Lineup Set For This Week’s NJPW on AXS TV

NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s NJPW on AXS TV. The show, which airs on Thursday after Impact Wrestling, will feature the following from NJPW Resurgence:

* NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Mercede Moné vs. Willow Nightingale

* IWGP United States Title #1 Contender’s Tournament Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Will Ospreay