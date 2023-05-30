wrestling / News
Lineup Set For This Week’s NJPW on AXS TV
May 29, 2023 | Posted by
NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s NJPW on AXS TV. The show, which airs on Thursday after Impact Wrestling, will feature the following from NJPW Resurgence:
* NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Mercede Moné vs. Willow Nightingale
* IWGP United States Title #1 Contender’s Tournament Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Will Ospreay
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Can’t Comment On CM Punk’s Future With AEW, Says He Has A Good Relationship With Goldberg
- Hulk Hogan Says Roman Reigns ‘Has It Figured Out’, Thinks He Could Have Made Money With Him In His Prime
- MJF On Not Going On Last At AEW Double Or Nothing, Says He’s Hurt, Talks Potentially Wresting at Forbidden Door
- WWE Roster Back in US After Saudi Arabia Trip, Triple H & Other Executives Flew Commercial