Lineup Set For This Week’s NJPW on AXS TV

May 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Resurgence Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s NJPW on AXS TV. The show, which airs on Thursday after Impact Wrestling, will feature the following from NJPW Resurgence:

* NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Mercede Moné vs. Willow Nightingale
* IWGP United States Title #1 Contender’s Tournament Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Will Ospreay

