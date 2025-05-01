Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: X Division Title Match and More

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, which will feature the fallout from the Rebellion PPV. The lineup includes:

* TNA X Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. Zachary Wentz

* Joe Hendry & The Hardys vs. Frankie Kazarian & The Nemeths

* Leon Slater vs. KC Navarro

* Maggie Lee vs. Jody Threat

* Mike Santana vs. TBD

* We’ll hear from Indi Hartwell

* We’ll hear from Steve Maclin