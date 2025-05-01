wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: X Division Title Match and More

May 1, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact 5-1-25 Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, which will feature the fallout from the Rebellion PPV. The lineup includes:

* TNA X Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. Zachary Wentz
* Joe Hendry & The Hardys vs. Frankie Kazarian & The Nemeths
* Leon Slater vs. KC Navarro
* Maggie Lee vs. Jody Threat
* Mike Santana vs. TBD
* We’ll hear from Indi Hartwell
* We’ll hear from Steve Maclin

