wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact, WWE Main Event & NJPW on AXS TV
December 19, 2024
It’s another Thursday night of wrestling, which includes TNA Impact, WWE Main Event and NJPW on AXS TV.
Impact will be night one of a Best of 2024 special.
The lineup for NJPW includes:
* Zack Sabre Jr vs. Shota Umino
* World Tag League Finals: Gabe Kidd & SANADA vs. Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi
And the lineup for WWE Main Event includes:
* Wes Lee vs. Dino Lennox
* Pete Dunne vs. Dragon Lee
