Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact, WWE Main Event & NJPW on AXS TV

It’s another Thursday night of wrestling, which includes TNA Impact, WWE Main Event and NJPW on AXS TV.

Impact will be night one of a Best of 2024 special.

The lineup for NJPW includes:

* Zack Sabre Jr vs. Shota Umino

* World Tag League Finals: Gabe Kidd & SANADA vs. Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi

And the lineup for WWE Main Event includes:

* Wes Lee vs. Dino Lennox

* Pete Dunne vs. Dragon Lee