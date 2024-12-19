wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact, WWE Main Event & NJPW on AXS TV

December 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

It’s another Thursday night of wrestling, which includes TNA Impact, WWE Main Event and NJPW on AXS TV.

Impact will be night one of a Best of 2024 special.

The lineup for NJPW includes:

* Zack Sabre Jr vs. Shota Umino
* World Tag League Finals: Gabe Kidd & SANADA vs. Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi

And the lineup for WWE Main Event includes:

* Wes Lee vs. Dino Lennox
* Pete Dunne vs. Dragon Lee

