Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Nick Wayne’s Debut, More

AEW Dynamite airs tonight from Saskatoon, and the lineup stands at five matches plus more. You can check out the card for tonight’s show, which airs live on TBS, below:

* Owen Hart Foundation Cup Memorial Tournament Semfinal Match: Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

* AEW Blind Tag Team Eliminator Tournament Match: Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara/Daniel Garcia

* AEW Blind Tag Team Eliminator Tournament Match: MJF and Adam Cole vs. Big Bill & Brian Cage

* Chris Jericho vs. Komander

* Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland

* The Elite & Blackpool Combat Club reveal their fifth Blood & Guts team member