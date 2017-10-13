Lineup For Tonight’s ROH/NJPW Global Wars Pittsburgh Event – Join 411 For Live Coverage at 7PM ET

– The ROH/NJPW Global Wars tour continues tonight in Pittsburgh, PA. The show will air live for Ringside members of www.ROHWrestling.com as a bonus of their subscription. 411 will have live coverage starting at 7PM ET tonight…

* Will Ospreay & YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano vs. ROH champion Cody Rhodes & IWGP United States champion Kenny Omega & Marty Scurll

* Silas Young vs. Minoru Suzuki

* ROH Tag Team champions The Motor City Machineguns vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Kingdom

* IWPG Tag Team Champions Killer Elite Squad vs. War Machine (non-title)

* The Addiction vs. Best Friends, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor

* Jay White vs. Jay Lethal

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Mark Briscoe

* ROH TV champion Kenny King vs. Punishment Martinez vs. KUSHIDA vs. Matt Taven vs. Josh Woods. If King is pinned, he will be forced to defend the TV title immediately against the person who defeated him