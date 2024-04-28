wrestling / News
Lineup for Tonight’s WWE on A&E Programming: New Episodes of WWE Rivals, Most Wanted Treasures
– A&E and WWE present new episodes of WWE Rivals and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures for tonight’s Superstar Sunday block. Here’s tonight’s programming lineup on A&E:
3 PM – Biography – Bret Hart
5 PM – Biography – Shawn Michaels
7 PM – WWE Rivals H- ulk Hogan vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage
8 PM – WWE Rivals Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Booker T – “WCW star, Booker T sought to make a name for himself by battling WWE’s biggest superstar, Stone Cold Steve Austin; Gabriel Iglesias breaks down this memorable rivalry with Kofi Kingston, Natalya Neidhart, X-Pac and John Bradshaw Layfield.” NEW
9 PM – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures – “WWE Superstar, The Miz joins Mick Foley and Lita in the search to track down items representing his awesome career achievements; a confrontation with a collector may have The Miz leaving empty handed.” NEW
