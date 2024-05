WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, the last show before tomorrow’s King & Queen of the Ring event. It will be the first-time ever that Smackdown takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The lineup includes:

* King of the Ring Semifinal Match: Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga

* Queen of the Ring Semifinal Match: Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax

* Bayley vs. Chelsea Green