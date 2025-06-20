wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: John Cena Battles Ron Killings
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network as the build continues for Night of Champions. Smackdown comes to you from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. The lineup includes:
* King of the Ring Tournament Semifinal Match: Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn
* Queen of the Ring Tournament Semifinal Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka
* John Cena vs. Ron Killings
