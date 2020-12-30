wrestling / News
Lineups On Tonight’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT
December 30, 2020 | Posted by
Tonight will be a somber Wednesday night, as AEW Dynamite will be a tribute episode to the late Brodie Lee against a new episode of WWE NXT. NXT will include:
* The NXT Year-End Awards
* NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Leon Ruff
* Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong
Dynamite includes:
* A Tribute to Brodie Lee
* Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy & 10 vs. Team Taz
* Young Bucks & Colt Cabana vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party
* Hangman, John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. MJF, Santana & Ortiz
* Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Penelope Ford
* Lance Archer, Evil Uno & Grayson v. Eddie Kingston, Butcher & Blade
