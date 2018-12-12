Lineups For Tonight’s WWE 205 Live, NXT UK, & NXT TV

Here are the previews for tonight’s episodes of 205 Live, NXT UK, and NXT TV…

WWE 205 Live

* Non-Title Match: Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Gran Metalik

* Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese

NXT UK

* 3PM ET: “Trent Seven and Joe Coffey take to the ring to settle their problems. Plus, Killer Kelly, James Drake and more!”

* 4PM ET: “Eddie Dennis and ‘Bomber’ Dave Mastiff meet in a hard-hitting main event. Zack Gibson and James Drake make their intentions known.”

NXT TV

* EC3 vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. The Mighty

* Mia Yim vs. Reina Gonzalez

* Ricochet defending the North American Championship