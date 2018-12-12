wrestling / News
Lineups For Tonight’s WWE 205 Live, NXT UK, & NXT TV
December 12, 2018 | Posted by
Here are the previews for tonight’s episodes of 205 Live, NXT UK, and NXT TV…
WWE 205 Live
* Non-Title Match: Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Gran Metalik
* Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese
NXT UK
* 3PM ET: “Trent Seven and Joe Coffey take to the ring to settle their problems. Plus, Killer Kelly, James Drake and more!”
* 4PM ET: “Eddie Dennis and ‘Bomber’ Dave Mastiff meet in a hard-hitting main event. Zack Gibson and James Drake make their intentions known.”
NXT TV
* EC3 vs. Kyle O’Reilly
* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. The Mighty
* Mia Yim vs. Reina Gonzalez
* Ricochet defending the North American Championship