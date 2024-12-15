wrestling / News
Lio Rush and Action Andretti Earn Tag Title Match on AEW Collision
Lio Rush and Action Andretti are the new top contenders for the AEW World tag team titles, earning a title shot on Collision. The team defeated Top Flight to get a future title opportunity against champions Private Party. It’s unknown if the title shot will happen at Worlds End or one of AEW’s other TV shows. Andretti hit a 450 splash on Darius Martin to get the win.
Which team will secure their shot at the #AEW World Tag Team titles?!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@TopFlight612 | @IamLioRush | @ActionAndretti pic.twitter.com/KkKToMoKiJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2024
Back & forth action from both sides!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@TopFlight612 | @IamLioRush | @ActionAndretti pic.twitter.com/WwP0Xn6jpg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2024
