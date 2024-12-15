wrestling / News

Lio Rush and Action Andretti Earn Tag Title Match on AEW Collision

December 14, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

Lio Rush and Action Andretti are the new top contenders for the AEW World tag team titles, earning a title shot on Collision. The team defeated Top Flight to get a future title opportunity against champions Private Party. It’s unknown if the title shot will happen at Worlds End or one of AEW’s other TV shows. Andretti hit a 450 splash on Darius Martin to get the win.

