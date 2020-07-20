wrestling / News

Lio Rush Announces His ‘Final Match’ Will Be a Shoot Album

July 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lio Rush

Lio Rush is going out with one Final Match…but it won’t be a match. Rush posted to his Twitter account and announced that he will be releasing a shoot interview “in album form” titled Final Match. The album will be released tonight.

Rush, who was among WWE’s many releases on April 15th, wrote:

“I wanted to do something cool, different and unique. I wanted the fans to have a story to follow. Starting from before I hit the ring all the way until the very end. #FinalMatch. Written my way. Controlled by me. Ending things on my terms. This is my story untold and it’s a story that you’re not going to want to miss. After you listen, let me know what you think.”

