Lio Rush Announces His ‘Final Match’ Will Be a Shoot Album
Lio Rush is going out with one Final Match…but it won’t be a match. Rush posted to his Twitter account and announced that he will be releasing a shoot interview “in album form” titled Final Match. The album will be released tonight.
Rush, who was among WWE’s many releases on April 15th, wrote:
“I wanted to do something cool, different and unique. I wanted the fans to have a story to follow. Starting from before I hit the ring all the way until the very end. #FinalMatch. Written my way. Controlled by me. Ending things on my terms. This is my story untold and it’s a story that you’re not going to want to miss. After you listen, let me know what you think.”
MY FINAL MATCH! #TheFinalMatch #Lio pic.twitter.com/aAYVaDtxVx
— Lio (@itsLioRush) July 20, 2020
