Lio Rush Injured, Out of GCW My Name Is Match
July 26, 2023 | Posted by
Lio Rush has sustained an injury and will no longer compete at GCW My Name Is. GCW announced on Wednesday that Rush is out of action and won’t face Mike Bailey as originally planned at the August 4th show.
Instead, Baily will get a GCW World Championship match against Blake Christian. There’s no word on the details around Rush’s injury, nor how long he will be out.
