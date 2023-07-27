wrestling / News

Lio Rush Injured, Out of GCW My Name Is Match

July 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lio Rush Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Lio Rush has sustained an injury and will no longer compete at GCW My Name Is. GCW announced on Wednesday that Rush is out of action and won’t face Mike Bailey as originally planned at the August 4th show.

Instead, Baily will get a GCW World Championship match against Blake Christian. There’s no word on the details around Rush’s injury, nor how long he will be out.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Lio Rush, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading