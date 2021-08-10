Lio Rush & Karl Fredericks To Team On This Week’s NJPW Strong

This week’s episode of NJPW Strong will be headlined by a tag team match with Lio Rush & Karl Fredericks teaming up. NJPW has announced the card for this week’s show, which is main evented by Rush and Fredericks facing Tom Lawlor and Danny Limelight of Team Filthy.

You can see the full announcement of the card below:

STRONG Preview: Resurgence Countdown Edition, Summer Struggle 【NJoA】

STRONG’s best make their last statements before Resurgence

The second night of Summer Struggle USA will hit NJPW World and FITE just 24 hours before Resurgence at the Torch at L.A. Coliseum. What final moves will be made before US fans return to NJPW events?

Main event: Lio Rush & Karl Fredericks vs Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Danny Limelight)

An all star tag main event sees Lio Rush and Karl Fredericks team up to take on Tom Lawlor and Danny Limelight. Fredericks’ issues with Lawlor and Team Filthy are well documented, with plenty of ill will remaining after the Alpha Wolf challenged for Lawlor’s STRONG Openweight Championship earlier in the summer. A post match mocking show of sportsmanship led to a brutal attack from Lawlor, and Fredericks has eagerly taken every opportunity since to take on his team.

Meanwhile the Ignition series saw Lio Rush step up to Lawlor backstage after his most recent title bout with Satoshi Kojima. The Man of the Hour stated he was tired of waiting for his turn, and wanting to call his shot against Lawlor, but the Filthy One quickly laughed Rush off. In Lawlor’s book, Rush doesn’t have the track record of a number one contender, but this match, and a five on five with Team Filthy at Resurgence, should present opportunity enough to set that right and make a convincing championship case.

2nd Match: Fred Yehi vs Hikuleo

Resurgence is almost here, with a stacked card of action, but one name conspicuously absent from the card is Hikuleo’s. Despite being in a position to challenge for the IWGP US title on AEW Dynamite just a couple of weeks ago, BULLET CLUB’s Young Gun has found himself without a match at The Torch on August 14. This singles match with Fred Yehi will either see a final argument made for his inclusion, or frustration at a perceived oversight boiling over. Yet Yehi is not one to let Hikuleo press his in-ring agenda. The Savageweight has much to prove himself over the next few days, and against the big prospect, Yehi can make a big statement.

1st Match: Wheeler Yuta vs Barrett Brown

Another battle between one competitor on the Resurgence card and one off it at present sees Wheeler Yuta face Barrett Brown. Brown’s allegiance with Bateman of late has seen him to better results and an even worse attitude. Will Yuta teach .50 Caliber some humility?