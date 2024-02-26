Lio Rush On Recovering From His Injuries, Current Health Status

Lio Rush says he’s doing well after having dealt with a number of injuries. The WWE and AEW alumnus spoke with the Irish Wrestling & Entertainment podcast and discussed returning from his different health trevails. You can check out some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his previous health issues: “I had two slight issues with my shoulder, one separated AC joint and a second injury that required surgery, and that had me out for about 11 months. I can go now, I feel great, I feel I’m in the best shape that I’ve been in a very long time, I feel quick on my feet. But I feel pretty heavy, pretty stocked up, so I’m ready to go.”

On the healing process: “I feel like we beat ourselves up more than anybody else. It’s a process just like everything else is a process. It taught me a lot, it showed me a lot about myself. It made me do a deep mental dive and ultimately it helped the recovery process, that’s a big part of it. You can get through things physically, but if you get through things physically and we’re not right up here all the way that process can be slowed down slightly. Be patient with yourself.”