WWE News: Lio Rush Releases New Hip-Hop Song, New Promo For WWE Smackville, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

July 26, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lio Rush

– Lio Rush has released a new hip-hop song called ‘Scenic Lullaby’.

– WWE has released a new promo for Smackville, the WWE Network special that airs Saturday from 9 PM to 10 PM ET from Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena. The show includes:

* WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Samoa Joe
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Finn Balor
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. TBA
* Musical Performance from Elias

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Roderick Strong (36), Tessa Blanchard (24) and Tommy Rich (63).

