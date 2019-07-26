WWE News: Lio Rush Releases New Hip-Hop Song, New Promo For WWE Smackville, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– Lio Rush has released a new hip-hop song called ‘Scenic Lullaby’.

NEW SINGLE OUT NOW!

Scenic Lullaby 🔥🔥🌎 RT, SHARE and ⬇️ DOWNLOAD NOW https://t.co/R4O2bsQz0y pic.twitter.com/Y4uBZjG2Vb — Lio Rush (@itsLioRush) July 24, 2019

Woke up this morning with so much love and appreciation for you guys who took time out to listen to my words. What do you guys think of #ScenicLullaby ? Drop a comment ⬇️ and go download the single. [ Link in bio ] 🎶🔥🔥🔥🌎 pic.twitter.com/WUlutWPNMI — Lio Rush (@itsLioRush) July 25, 2019

– WWE has released a new promo for Smackville, the WWE Network special that airs Saturday from 9 PM to 10 PM ET from Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena. The show includes:

* WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Samoa Joe

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Finn Balor

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. TBA

* Musical Performance from Elias

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Roderick Strong (36), Tessa Blanchard (24) and Tommy Rich (63).