Lio Rush Says a WWE Employee Wants Him Fired, Is Spreading False Rumors About Him

– Lio Rush has spoken out about the host of rumors regarding heat against him backstage, claiming that a WWE employee wants him fired. Rush spoke with Fightful about the recent reports of heat over an incident with Finn Balor and issues from the European tour last November.

In the response, Rush said that there is an employee spreading false information about him in order to get him released by the company. You can see his comments below:

On working with Bobby Lashley: “My issue has never been with Bobby. Being with Bobby has helped the both of us out tremendously. It’s given me speaking confidence I didn’t know i had. I never was a promo guy on the indies. But being with Bobby made me a promo guy. My issue isn’t with my on screen role. My issue is the fact that I haven’t been on meet & greets with Bobby, haven’t been getting paid for merchandise for us that has my catchphrases on them. (I) have been sent to live shows and TVs and forced to pay for my own rental for 5 days as well as hotel while not making enough money to do so. Walking around broke in the biggest sports entertainment industry that there is while having two kids and a wife to support.”

On the reports that he refused to pay his dues on the European tour: “It’s not about race and it has never been, but public perception is important to me and when we have fans that travel all over the globe and watch us get off of buses and into hotels, the LOOK of a black kid carrying waters and bags for other wrestlers is just not a good look, especially when I’m trying to portray myself as a superstar as well.”

On reports of an incident between him and Finn Balor over his wife attending attending rehearsals: “Me and Finn are cool, and my wife has never been an issue. There is someone who works for WWE who has hated me since the day I’ve worked for ROH and now that they work for WWE they’re leaking false information to get me released. At a certain point, I have to defend myself so that’s what I decided to do. We’re all human, and we’re all grown ass adults. The kind of shit the flies backstage is ridiculous and I’m surprised more people aren’t speaking up.”

On wrestling sites covering the story: “These sheets should spread positive messages to the world but they only want to spread false, negative reports to damage someone else’s career. What’s wrong with spreading truth? Thank you for reaching out to me, and I appreciate you for doing that. I honestly do. I’ve never been about the BS or politics or anything else rather than showing up to work, doing my job and providing for my family. I grew up in the worst parts of DC, and certain things that I was taught will always stick with me and why I’ve gotten to where I am now in life. I realize that people will talk regardless of how much positivity you try and push out into the world.”