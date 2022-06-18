Lio Rush Says He Hasn’t Closed the Door on an AEW Return

– During a recent interview with the Generation of Wrestling podcast, former AEW talent Lio Rush spoke about possibly returning to AEW later on. Lio Rush stated the following (via Fightful):

“I don’t think anything is ever closed. Nothing is ever closed, nothing. I feel like I made the best out of the opportunity I was presented while staying true to myself. That’s honestly what is most important to me. That’s what is most important to me. I can’t hop on a plane and go all over the country and not be myself. I can’t live this double personality lifestyle. I don’t have the energy for it. There are things in my life that mean a little more to me, that are closer to the surface than doing something that I don’t feel comfortable with for a paycheck. That’s one bag out of a million. I’m not tripping over it. I do think, one day, it’ll be inevitable for me to cross paths with Tony again. Look what New Japan is doing with AEW right now. Even with my departure, there was no bad blood. The situation was what it was, and we parted ways. I don’t think that door was closed, at least from what I know. I don’t know how they feel on the other end, and I’m not worried how they feel on the other end, I’m doing me. When that time comes, it comes. If it doesn’t come, it’s not meant to be.”

Lio Rush’s AEW contract expired earlier this year, and he became a free agent.