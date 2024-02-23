Lio Rush Weighs In On Scott D’Amore’s TNA Departure

Lio Rush is the latest TNA star to share his thoughts on the company releasing Scott D’Amore. As reported earlier this month, Anthem Media terminated D’Amore’s contract and Rush was asked about the departure in ain interview with Irish Wrestling & Entertainment. Rush shared his memories of working with D’Amore and talked about how they got along.

“Yeah, my memories of working with Scott, I’ll never forget,” Rush said (per Fightful). “I walked through the Globe, which is located in Los Angeles, California, and there was an Impact/New Japan joint show. My first time working for Impact, I knew that I wanted to make a good impression. I knew that I wanted to eventually, hopefully, work for Impact in the future as a mainstay.”

He continued, “Scott pulled me aside after my match and said, ‘Man, like, you’re really good’ and he expressed that he heard stories about me in the past and he doesn’t really judge people based off the stories. He bases people off of personal interaction. We really got along and he really believed in me. He believed in my talents. He believed in what I could do and what I was capable of. He took a chance on me too. So I always have the highest respect for Scott.”