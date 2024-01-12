Lio Rush Explains What Went Wrong With His AEW Run, Grateful For His Time There

Lio Rush had a short run with AEW in 2021, and he recently talked about why his time there didn’t last. Rush debuted at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 and signed a few months later in September, but exited the company in February 2022. He spoke about his experience there on the Unscriptify Podcast and you can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On what went wrong with his AEW run: “I think there was just a lot going on, a lot of miscommunication, a lot of injuries, just a lot. I think the timing was wrong. I think tensions were high, tensions were rising it’s a new company and a lot of things were getting figured out. So, I think ultimately it was just bad timing and miscommunication and things like that, and it happens, things happen, things don’t always work out as planned.”

On being grateful for his time there: “My run got cut short, but I’m glad I had the one that I did because people still talk about it which means it was impactful. I’m super happy with what I was able to accomplish while I was there.”