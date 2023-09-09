Lio Rush Retains X-Division Title Over KUSHIDA At Impact Victory Road

Lio Rush is still your Impact X-Division Champion, defeating KUSHIDA at Victory Road to hold onto the title. Rush beat KUSHIDA in the opening match of the Impact! Plus event’s main card to hold onto the title after a low blow and the Final Hour. You can see some highlights from the bout below.

Rush’s title reign stands at 56 days, having won it from Chris Sabin at Slammiversary 2023. You can see our live coverage of the show here.