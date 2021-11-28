wrestling / News

List of Producers For This Week’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

November 27, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Toni Storm WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has notes on who produced which segment for last night’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.

* Shane Helms & Kenn Doane produced Jeff Hardy & Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss.
* Adam Pearce produced Cesaro vs. Ridge Holland.
* D-Von Dudley & Jimmy Yang produced Rick Boogs vs. Angel Garza.
* Tyson Kidd produced Charlotte Flair’s promo and Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler.
* Michael Hayes and Petey Williams produced the main event battle royal.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading