List of Producers For This Week’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has notes on who produced which segment for last night’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.

* Shane Helms & Kenn Doane produced Jeff Hardy & Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss.

* Adam Pearce produced Cesaro vs. Ridge Holland.

* D-Von Dudley & Jimmy Yang produced Rick Boogs vs. Angel Garza.

* Tyson Kidd produced Charlotte Flair’s promo and Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler.

* Michael Hayes and Petey Williams produced the main event battle royal.