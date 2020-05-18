List of WWE Confidential Episodes Added to WWE Network Today

WWE Network News has revealed the entire list of WWE Confidential episodes that will be added to the WWE Network today, from the years 2003 and 2004.

WWE Confidential 08/16/2003 [Duration: 00:37:56]

Ivory details her road to WWE. Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister talks the evolution of Triple H’s music. Kurt Angle visits Japan, Bradshaw goes “Inside the Ropes”.

WWE Confidential 08/23/2003 [Duration: 00:33:36]

“The Big Cat” Ernie Ladd looks back on his Hall of Fame career. The Dudley Boyz demonstrate their devastating 3-D. Big Show reveals his greatest fear, and Sable shares her relaxation routine.

WWE Confidential 10/11/2003 [Duration: 00:37:47]

Raw General Manager Eric Bischoff hosts a backstage look at Monday night’s hottest show. John Cena raps his way through a New York City media tour. Rhyno explains his Gore.

WWE Confidential 10/18/2003 [Duration: 00:35:41]

Trish Stratus opens up about her journey to WWE. Eddie & Chavo Guerrero and Kurt Angle travel the world. Randy Orton enjoys a photo shoot, and Jaime Noble recalls his roots.

WWE Confidential 11/08/2003 [Duration: 00:37:03]

Road Warrior Hawk’s family, friends and fans reflect on his legendary life and sudden passing. LeBron James visits Raw, and Lita celebrates her book release.

WWE Confidential 11/15/2003 [Duration: 00:37:07]

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin goes “Unscripted” in a new book. Scotty 2 Hotty returns. Relive Survivor Series’ greatest moments.

WWE Confidential 12/06/2003 [Duration: 00:40:50]

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, The Rock and Triple H look back at a transformative year in their WWE careers: 1996.

WWE Confidential 12/20/2003 [Duration: 00:36:08]

WWE Superstars like Big Show and Christian provide holiday season travel tips. Eddie Guerrero and his lowrider bounce into a photo shoot. Bradshaw learns to surf.

WWE Confidential 01/03/2004 [Duration: 00:37:15]

Confidential cameras go behind the scenes at the first-ever WWE Tribute to the Troops. Evolution show off their lavish lifestyles. WWE Superstars reveal their New Year’s resolutions.

WWE Confidential 01/10/2004 [Duration: 00:37:54]

Rey Mysterio, Trish Stratus, The Dudley Boyz and more Superstars hit the recording studio for the new album, WWE Originals. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin goes “Outside the Ropes” with Jonathan Coachman, and Los Guerreros serve as grand marshals of a lowrider parade.

WWE Confidential 02/07/2004 [Duration: 00:37:06]

Tazz hosts a tour of Mr. McMahon’s private corporate jet. Shawn Michaels looks back on his WrestleMania X Ladder Match against Razor Ramon. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin signs autographs in London.

WWE Confidential 02/28/2004 [Duration: 00:37:05]

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin spends a day training with U.S. troops at Fort Hood. Christian and Matt Hardy show off their culinary prowess. Mark Jindrak competes in a celebrity basketball tournament.

WWE Confidential 04/17/2004 [Duration: 00:36:09]

The Rock walks tall on the set of his new movie. WWE cameras go behind the scenes at a Divas video shoot in Mexico.