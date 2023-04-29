Lita Would Love to Face Rhea Ripley, Feels She’s On ‘Bonus Time’ In Her Career

Lita returned to the ring for a run starting at the Royal Rumble, and she says she would like to face Rhea Ripley if she gets the chance. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Bleacher Report for a new interview and talked about her current run, which included a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title reign with Becky Lynch. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On if she would have a true retirement match: “I really felt that my match with Becky in Saudi Arabia felt like a really nice retirement match that I did not anticipate having that opportunity. I felt really satisfied with the whole full circle moment of that, paving the way for women on the front end in the United States, going to when the relationship was established in Saudi Arabia, women weren’t allowed to come to the matches and then there were no women performing to a featured match where Becky and I were all over billboards all over the kingdom. It felt really poetic and I felt happy with that match. I feel good with that. This just feels like bonus time.”

On a potential match with Rhea Ripley: “She’s an incredible talent. I would love to work with her because it would really push me. It would push me beyond my comfort zone and I feel like I’ve been satisfied with what I’ve done in this chapter, but I would love to see how far I could take it.”