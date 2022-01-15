Lita Was Reportedly In Talks With AEW At One Point

Lita made her Smackdown return tonight ahead of her Royal Rumble appearance, but a new report notes she was previously in talks with AEW. Fightful Select reports that the WWE Hall of Famer had been in talks with AEW with a pitch for a top program with Britt Baker, with a creative plan discussed for potentially happening around AEW All Out.

According to the report, AEW initially reached to Lita back in 2019 for an appearance on a show, but they were unable to come to terms. There was also the pitch for the Britt Baker program which obviously didn’t end up happening. However, the report notes that things ended positively and there could eventually be some sort of business between Lita and AEW.

The site adds that according to people in WWE, Lita has not been on her “no contact” list despite her last injuries and has been cleared to compete for more than four years.