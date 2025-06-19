wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Wants Drake and Sabrina Carpenter To Remix Her Theme Song
Liv Morgan has lofty aspirations for her next theme song, as she wants Drake and Sabrina Carpenter to work on a remix.
She told Billboard (via Fightful): “I’d like a collaboration between Sabrina Carpenter and Drake. If they could come together and do some cool remix of my song, I think that’d be pretty good. There’s a little giggle at the beginning, that could be Sabrina, then Drake could chime in and say some cool shit about me.”
In recent WWE history, Liv Morgan has remained a consistent presence on television, transitioning from a tag team focus to a singles competitor. After a period of injury-related absence, she returned in early 2024 and gradually re-entered the women’s title picture. Throughout the first half of 2025, Morgan has been portrayed with a more assertive edge, targeting top stars and pursuing championship opportunities. She was involved in a storyline with Rhea Ripley that gained prominence due to Ripley’s real-life injury, which led to Morgan becoming more central to the women’s division on Raw. Her current character is built around themes of revenge and opportunism, marking a contrast from her earlier underdog portrayal.