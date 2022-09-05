Liv Morgan Enjoys Playing the Underdog, Wants to See Sarah Logan Return to WWE

Liv Morgan has been booked as the underdog in her Smackdown Women’s Title feuds so far, and she says that’s how she likes it. Morgan spoke with Inside the Ropes at Clash at the Castle over the weekend and talked about playing the role of the underdog, who she’d like to see return to WWE and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On playing the underdog role: “I feel that’s why the fans connect with me. I feel like not everyone can relate to being the the best, the strongest, the toughest, but I feel like our fans can relate to someone working so so hard for their goal. So yeah, I don’t mind, like I know I’m the underdog. I’ve been the underdog my whole entire life and that’s kind of how I like it.”

On the changes being seen backstage in WWE: “I guess as far as product, we’re seeing new faces. We’re seeing old faces come to life again, so that’s been amazing. I feel like everyone is just — morale is really high. The energy’s really high, everyone’s really excited for the future holds, and we’re just ready to kick it up to the next level.”

On who she would like to see return: “Sarah Logan.”

