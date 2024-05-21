– During a recent interview with Funny Marco for Open Thoughts, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan discussed possibly getting into acting if she ever gets “future endeavored” by WWE. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“I’d like to try to. I’ve been fortunate enough to do some projects outside of WWE in TV and film and I definitely think that is likely to be my next step, use my platform while I have it so when I eventually get future endeavored, I already have my foot in the door here. It’s definitely something I’m working on but who knows, we’ll see.”

Liv Morgan will be in action at this weekend’s WWE King and Queen of the Ring premium live event, challenging Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s World Title. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 25 at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.