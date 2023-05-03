Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez On Their Goals With WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Establishing Themselves As Champions

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, and they recently talked about their goals with the titles and more. The two, who won the titles on the April 10th episode of Raw, appeared on After the Bell and talked about their title reign and more. You can see some highlights below:

Rodriguez on the importance of establishing themselves atop the division: “I think it’s so important for us to establish it. Because I think to both of us, this means so much. A WWE title, especially a women’s title, is so prestigious. And we both hold it to a standard that is just above every level. And so to be able to call ourselves champions and to be a team, we really want to show the WWE Universe how prestigious these titles are.”

Morgan on their goals with the titles: “I think what you said is very valid. And you know, these are not new titles at this point. But they were introduced as a new championship. And so I think there’s ebbs and flows, and trials and errors. But I would love for the tag division to be more consistent and more stable. And that’s like exactly what Raquel and I are aiming to do. And when I saw that you said that, I was, ‘Wow, maybe everyone else is seeing it in this light as well.’

“I am 100% all in on Raquel and making our team work, and making sure that we are reigning and defending champions. I know that’s a cliche, everyone wants to be a defending champion. But for the women and for these titles specifically, it’s important that they have a home that is ready to go every single week. And like Raquel said, we have been going to both shows since after WrestleMania. And that’s not anything that we do begrudgingly. We are so prepared and proud and ready — even if we’re tired — to do what we have to do to show the WWE Universe that these are stable, and these are consistent, and they have found a home with Raquel and I. And we are honored, honored, honored to be the champions. We want to represent that to the best of our ability.”

