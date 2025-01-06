Liv Morgan Hints At Surprises For Tonight’s WWE RAW: ‘I’m Excited To See Who Shows Up’

In an interview with TVInsider, Liv Morgan expressed her excitement for tonight’s WWE RAW, while hinting that WWE could have a few surprises in store for fans. Morgan will defend her Women’s World title against Rhea Ripley on tonight’s show. Here are highlights:

On why wrestlers are excited for RAW moving to Netflix: “What I’m excited about is all of the new potential viewers that are going be tuning in. Whether you’re joining us on Netflix because you’re already watching wrestling, or whether you’re going to pick it up because you’re just scrolling and you’re like, “Oh, nostalgia,” or if you’re like me and you choose something maybe you wouldn’t typically watch because you feel like you’ve watched everything and then you fall in love and become obsessed with it….I’m so excited for people to have that experience in watching Monday Night RAW, and seeing the amazing product that we put on week after week, and experiencing the energy of the live TV universe. I’m really excited for everyone to see us, genuinely. I feel like it hasn’t really sunken in yet. This is going to be a big deal, you know?”

On her predictions for the show: “I have none. With WWE, you never know who’s going to show up, or what you can expect, so I’m kind of in for the surprises just like everyone else. I’m excited to see what happens. I’m excited to see who shows up.”

On Netflix shows she watches: “Oooh, my little guilty pleasure is that I love Love Island. I know Sex and the City is not a Netflix-produced show, but it is on Netflix, and I just binge-watched that and love love love love loved it. I like Bridgerton. I’m always on there and scrolling, picking something to watch.”